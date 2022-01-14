Cricket: Methody pupil Amy honoured for record-breaking century

SOUTH Belfast cricket star Amy Hunter was honoured at the recent Irish Times/Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year Awards following her historic century for Ireland against Zimbabwe in Harare in October.

The second level student from Methodist College Belfast celebrated her 16th birthday in style, scoring 121 runs for Ireland off just 127 balls. The achievement made her the youngest ever player, male or female, to score a one-day international century.

Eight boundaries helped Hunter on her way to the highest score ever by an Irish woman in a one-day match.

Hunter a wicketkeeper, who has ambitions to play cricket professionally described the whole experience as “a bit surreal”.

“I didn’t do so well in the first three games, so I was just delighted to be out there, to get that first four away and then from there it just flew to be honest.,” she said.

“From 50 to 100 felt like it went much quicker than from naught to 50 so it was really good…

“When it came to my hundred, I didn’t know what to do; I didn’t know whether to take the helmet off or keep it on or anything, but yeah, it was unbelievable.”

This was the 18th year of the awards and Hunter was among 12 other monthly award winners nominated for the 2021 title.

Other monthly award winners included boxer Kellie Harrington, golfer Leona Maguire and swimmer Ellen Keane.