Crisis averted as British Government agree to legislate for Irish language

ACHT ANOIS: The agreement to legislate for Irish language protections paves the way for the DUP and Sinn Féin to nominate a First and deputy First Minister

THE DUP and Sinn Féin will today appoint a First and deputy First Minister as the British Government have agreed to legislate for outstanding Irish language commitments following days of wrangling over the implementation of the culture package agreed under New Decade New Approach (NDNA).

In the aftermath of Arlene Foster's resignation as First Minister on Monday, Sinn Féin sought assurances from new DUP leader Edwin Poots that Irish language protections would be implemented before the end of the current Stormont mandate which is due to run out next year.

Last week, Michelle O'Neill told a Stormont press conference that she needed to see action not "fluffy words" from Edwin Poots in terms of implementing the previously agreed protections.

Speaking after a meeting with Secretary of State Brandon Lewis, which went on beyond midnight, Sinn Féin President, Mary Lou McDonald said: "Tonight the British government has agreed to legislate for Acht na Gaeilge and the cultural package at Westminster. This will happen in October with Commissioners appointed by March 2022.

“We told the British government that this is the only viable option to deliver these rights as the DUP were unwilling and incapable of delivering on their commitments. It is deeply regrettable that the DUP chose to block rights in this way for so long.

"Tonight we have broken through all of that."

The British Govt has tonight agreed to legislate for Acht Gaeilge. This is the only way to break the cycle of DUP obstruction of rights. Sinn Féin will nominate @moneillsf as Deputy First Minister. We have important work ahead. — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) June 16, 2021

Mary Lou McDonald went on to say that Irish speakers have been waiting for fifteen years for basic rights and recognition to be delivered.

"This is important for Irish language speakers and for wider society because power sharing is based on inclusion, respect and equality," she added.

“There is an important responsibility on the Irish and British government to ensure no further delay."

While this means that both parties are now in a position to nominate a First and deputy First Minister later today, all is not over in the fight for Irish language protections.

Under the NDNA agreement, the Irish Language Commissioner post, which Sinn Féin have said is due to be in place by March 2022, is set to be appointed by The Executive Office and the Department of Finance. This means that incoming First Minister Paul Givan could veto any appointment.

Paul Givan previously removed funding for the Líofa Bursary while he was Communities Minister, which was one of the reasons stated by the late Martin McGuinness when he resigned in 2017, bringing down the Stormont institutions.