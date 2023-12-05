Funding will enhance partnership between Newington Housing Association and CRJ

NEWINGTON Housing Association has been provided with much-needed funding by Community Restorative Justice (CRJ) to build on the partnership between the two in the New Lodge.

The £5,000 funding will also help highlight and support the work being currently carried out by both.

Anthony Kerr, Chief Executive of Newington Housing, said he was delighted to support the funding.

"We have worked with CRJ in North Belfast over the years and are proud to support them through our community investment. Having no CRJ presence in the New Lodge was a big absence until they set up their office here.

"Since their opening, there has been a significant downturn in anti-social behaviour in the area.

It’s great news that Newington Housing have provided much needed funding to Community Restorative Justice (CRJ), based in the New Lodge.



Newington Housing made a commitment to help support & work alongside those in our community who work to help make our communities a better &… pic.twitter.com/2Po6V54F48 — John Finucane MP (@johnfinucane) November 23, 2023

"CRJ have a genuine partnership with a number of statutory agencies and it really does work when dealing with a number of issues.

"It is an honour to work with CRJ and always has been and I am delighted to support them. We can see the value of organisations like CRJ for everyone in the New Lodge. The money is an investment in the community."

Seán Osborne, from CRJ, added: "Newington Housing Association have opened their doors to us from day one. The relationship has been very positive and we have worked on a number of projects with them.

"This funding will allow that partnership to continue."