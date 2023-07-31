Crowdfunder for Noah Donohoe independent investigation reaches target goal of £150,000

A CROWDFUNDER campaign for an investigative documentary about the death of Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe has reached £150,000 in four weeks – achieving its target goal.

The campaign is led by Dublin-based journalist Donal MacIntyre, who was requested by Fiona Donohoe to conduct an independent investigation into her son’s death. MacIntyre has assembled a team of experts, including former Detective Chief Inspector Clive Driscoll, who solved the Stephen Lawrence case, acclaimed Scotland Yard Detective Andy Crocker, and Professor Emeritus of Criminology David Wilson, to carry out new forensic testing and re-examinations of the evidence.

The campaign has benefitted from widespread grassroots activism throughout Belfast. Individuals otherwise unconnected with the campaign have organised raffles, live music events, and donation boxes. A stained-glass mural featuring images of Noah was created and raffled off by a local artist. Mounts Eagles Hair and Beauty held a live music event in their salon, raising £3,250. One supporter has donated over £1,000 from sales of homemade keyrings featuring Noah Donohoe's face. Councillor Raymond Barr has organised a charity football match on August 5th, where Strabane Football Club will play Belfast Celtic in support of the crowdfunder. Another supporter has organised a live music event to take place in Lurgan Celtic Supporters' Club on the same evening. On August 7th, Liverpool musician Cathy Carter has arranged a Noah Donohoe fun day, with activities for children and adults.



Launched almost exactly three years from Noah’s disappearance, the Independent Noah Donohoe Investigation campaign quickly acquired a large social media following and earned £40,000 within two days.

When broadcasters were found wanting - you the public stood up to be counted, filled the gap to fund the competition of our investigation- savour the moment- your success and know we are already working for you in Noah’s name.Well done! #noahsarmy #justicefornoahdonohoe #belfast pic.twitter.com/kd9ZZ6jpFH — donalmacintyre (@donalmacintyre) July 30, 2023

Responding to the crowdfunder’s success, MacIntyre said: "Our investigative team are extremely humbled by the groundswell of support for this campaign, with donations as small as a pound and as much as £5,000. It is a testament to the public's demand for independent and objective journalism as much as huge concern over the circumstances surrounding Noah Donohoe's death, aged just 14, in a storm drain in Belfast in the summer of 2020. We remain ever grateful to the support and encouragement given by Noah's family, friends and supporters and we look forward to completing our investigation and to bringing it into the public domain after the inquest."



Crowdfunder link here.