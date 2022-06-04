Crowne Plaza Hotel brawl: Cops plead for information

APPEAL: The incident at Crowne Plaza Hotel in April

POLICE have appealed for information on a fight involving a number of people at a charity mixed martial arts event in South Belfast last month.

The incident occurred at the Crowne Plaza Hotel at Milltown Road on Saturday, April 9, during a "glamorous black tie event" hosted by Ultra MMA.

The event, featuring several mixed martial arts bouts, was organised to raise funds for Cancer Research.

Shocking fotage emerged last month on social media showing a mass brawl which spilled out into the hotel car park.

Police were called to the scene but said the crowd dispersed upon their arrival and no complaints or reports of injuries were made.

This week, police issued an appeal for information about the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are investigating a report of a fight involving a number of individuals outside an entertainment premises in the Milltown Road area of South Belfast on Saturday, April 9.

"Enquiries are continuing and appealed to anyone with any information in relation to this incident or who may feel they were a victim of assault, to come forward quoting reference number 1609 09/04/22.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online."