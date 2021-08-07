Exclusive: Cultúrlann secures remainder of Falls Road building

An Chultúrlann has announced plans to open a new youth and education facility following the long-awaited purchase of an adjacent building.

With funding from the Department for Communities, the Falls Road-based arts and community hub has purchased the Montague building from the Springfield Charitable Association (SCA).

The building was previously used as a day-centre for elderly people, who can now avail of the SCA's brand new building in Clonard.

The sale is the culmination of years of efforts by An Chultúrlann to secure funding for the building, which lies within its complex.

Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich Director, Gráinne Ní Ghillín said: "The new part of An Chultúrlann will be developed as a youth and education centre and it will be a fantastic facility for generations to come.

"We are very grateful for the support from the Department for Communities."

SCA Manager, Terry McNeill, said: "We're delighted – the Cultúrlann are a massive organisation and they're brilliant. They have been amazing tenants since I've taken over. We've had a tremendously positive relationship.

"I'm learning Gaeilge myself, so my heart was always going to be in selling the building to the Cultúrlann. They've been messed around for the past number of years, but we're delighted that they've managed to secure all of the building for themselves. They deserve it.

"We've moved on down closer to our roots and we've got more space. It's a youth club for older people, and it's top notch".