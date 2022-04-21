Féile Bealtaine at the Cultúrlann

FESTIVAL TIME: There is plenty on offer at the Cultúrlann during the month of May

CULTÚRLANN McAdam Ó Fiaich has unveiled a packed programme of events for the month of May.

The Irish language and arts centre on the Falls Road will celebrate the coming of the longer, brighter days with its Féile Bealtaine, which features a plethora of new events and programmes taking place between April and June.

With the majority of the Coronavirus restrictions lifted, An Chultúrlann has a big year ahead as it welcomes the community, artists and other talented people back through its doors.

This year’s Bealtaine programme got off to a brilliant start with a book launch ‘Bone and Marrow/Cnámh agus Smior’ by Samuel K. Fisher and Brian Ó Conchubhair.

For the youth there will be Na Bopóga, Falls Road Youth Club and Aisling Óg and for the rest there will be a mixture of new Irish languages classes, Áine Ní Bhreisleáin will be coming with her show ‘Bladhaire’, an album launch with Kevin Meehan and much more.

Róisín McDonough, Chief Executive of The Arts Council of Northern Ireland stated: "The Cultúrlann has been here for us throughout the pandemic, serving the arts and the wider community, and here we are still, giving everyone just what the doctor ordered with our uplifting Bealtaine programme: a very timely shot of creative inspiration. As principal funder through our National Lottery funds, the Arts Council is proud to support the Cultúrlann as it continues to inspire everyone through the arts.

Gráinne Ní Ghilín, Director of The Cultúrlann MacAdam Ó Fiaich, said: "Praise the young and they will flourish. The Cultúrlann building has been standing proud and tall for 125 years, and an important part of our work is to ensure it will remain an invaluable resource for the community for many years to come. There’s plenty more to see inside, and we look forward to welcoming you to An Chultúrlann soon."