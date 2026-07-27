THERE are places we visit that simply pass the time, and then there are places that leave an indelible mark upon us.

My recent visit to the Museum of Irish Literature — MOLI — in Dublin was one of the latter. I arrived expecting to learn a little more about Ireland’s remarkable literary heritage. I left feeling cultivated, inspired and quietly encouraged to embark upon a new journey of my own.

From the moment I stepped through the doors, I knew I was somewhere special. The museum is beautifully curated, inviting visitors not merely to observe but to experience the rich tapestry of Ireland’s literary tradition.

Every exhibit, every manuscript, every recording and every carefully chosen quotation seemed to whisper that stories matter. They shape who we are, where we have come from and, perhaps most importantly, where we are going.

You simply cannot visit the museum without being blown away by the exhibitions. They are imaginative, interactive and deeply moving. Whether introducing the life of James Joyce, the poetry of W.B. Yeats, the wit of Oscar Wilde or the timeless words of Séamus Heaney, the museum captures the heart as well as the mind. It is a celebration of imagination and of the extraordinary contribution that Irish writers have made to the world.

As I wandered through the galleries, I experienced an overwhelming sense of pride. For such a small island, Ireland has produced a remarkable number of literary giants whose voices continue to resonate across continents and generations.

Standing amidst their words, I realised that literature is more than entertainment. It is memory, identity, resistance, humour, hope and wisdom all woven together through language.

What touched me most was not simply the brilliance of these writers but their humanity. Every one of them began with a blank page, an uncertain thought and the courage to write the first sentence.

That realisation stirred something within me. After many years of writing newspaper columns, teaching mindfulness and sharing stories of recovery and resilience, I found myself wondering if perhaps it is time to write a book. The museum didn’t tell me I should, it simply gave me permission to believe that I could.

NEW JOURNEY BEGINS: 'Copy Number 1', the very first copy of James Joyce's Ulysses on display at the Museum of Irish Literature in Dublin

Such was the impact of my visit that I returned the following day. That, for me, says everything. Very few places call us back so quickly. Yet I found myself eager to walk once again through those inspiring galleries, discovering details I had overlooked and allowing the stories to settle more deeply within me.

Great literature, like great mindfulness practice, always reveals something new when we return with fresh eyes.

Museums often preserve the past, but this one also nurtures the future. It reminds us that every generation has stories worth telling and voices worth hearing. I left Dublin carrying more than memories of a wonderful exhibition. I carried home a renewed appreciation of Ireland’s literary inheritance and a quiet determination to add, in my own modest way, another voice to that continuing conversation.

What a wonderful way to spend a day. Sometimes all it takes is one inspiring place to awaken a dream that has been patiently waiting to be realised.