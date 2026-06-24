THE summer solstice has always spoken to me of light, renewal and hope. It is the longest day of the year, when nature seems to pause in celebration and the world is filled with abundance. For me, the solstice is more than a date in the calendar. It is a living reminder that, even after the darkest nights, light returns. It mirrors my own journey from chaos, madness and despair into gratitude, community and serenity as I celebrate thirty three years sober, one day at a time.

There was a time when life had become completely unmanageable. Homeless, lost and confused, I wandered through England and beyond carrying a loneliness I could not name and a pain I could not quieten. Addiction took me further and further away from myself. It stripped away hope, dignity, belonging and trust. I was cut off from family, community, nature and any sense of purpose. I existed rather than lived, unable to imagine that another life was possible.

Yet grace often arrives quietly, and sometimes it waits for us in familiar sacred places. For me, the refuge of the Clonard Novena became part of that grace. Clonard Monastery offered sanctuary, prayer, warmth and a sense of being held. At the Novena, among the candles, hymns, petitions and people, I found something I had been missing for years: the feeling that I was not alone. The prayers of others carried me when I had little prayer of my own. The rhythm of the Novena helped reconnect me with faith, hope and community.

Alongside that spiritual refuge came the life-saving gift of a Twelve Step programme. In those rooms, I met people who understood without judgement. They had walked through their own darkness and were living proof that recovery was possible. “One day at a time” became more than a saying. It became a lifeline. I learned honesty, acceptance, humility and service. I learned that recovery was not about becoming perfect, but about becoming real, present and connected.

Today, as I celebrate thirty three years sober, I see how the summer solstice, the Clonard Novena and recovery are deeply connected. Each speaks of light after darkness. Each teaches patience, surrender and trust. The solstice reminds me to rejoice in creation, to notice birdsong, flowers, trees, water, sky and the quiet miracles of nature. The Novena reminds me that grace is found in community and prayer. The Twelve Steps remind me that freedom is renewed daily through simple, faithful actions.

From homelessness and despair to belonging and gratitude, my life has been transformed. I do not take sobriety for granted. It is not a possession, but a daily gift. Thirty three years on, I remain a grateful pilgrim, walking gently, staying close to others, finding joy in nature, and trusting that each new dawn carries the promise of grace.