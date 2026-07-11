SOMETIMES our lives are changed not by great dramatic events but by the quiet moments that seem almost insignificant at the time.

Looking back over the years, one such moment came for me in the early 1990s when I found myself searching for a Buddhist teacher. My life was full of questions. I wanted to understand the mind, I wanted to understand suffering and, above all, I wanted to understand whether lasting peace was truly possible. That search led me to the beautiful monastery of Jampa Ling in the rolling countryside of County Cavan.

I had travelled to meet an illustrious Tibetan lama, the Venerable Panchen Otrul Rinpoche, whose reputation had already reached many people interested in Buddhism and meditation. However, on my first visit, Rinpoche was away from the monastery. I was invited to wait, and with the sun shining warmly over the peaceful grounds, I stretched out on a sun lounger. Needless to say, I fell fast asleep.

Some time later, I became aware of a gentle tugging at my chest. As I slowly opened my eyes, I was greeted by the face of a magnificent black and white cat. With its distinctive markings, it looked remarkably like Batman wearing his famous mask. The cat purred contentedly while pawing at my shirt, apparently convinced that sleeping visitors should not be left undisturbed for too long.

Then I looked beyond Batman.

Standing there, smiling warmly, was Rinpoche himself. Dressed in flowing maroon and golden yellow robes, he seemed completely at ease, his face radiating kindness and good humour. There was nothing theatrical about him. No attempt to impress. Yet there was something undeniably special in his presence. Before a single word had been spoken, I sensed I was standing before someone who had discovered a different way of being in the world.

That smiling face would become the face of my Buddhist teacher and marked the beginning of a remarkable chapter in my life.

Rinpoche’s own journey had been extraordinary. Born in Mongolia and raised in Tibet, he was forced to flee his homeland following the invasion. Like so many Tibetans, he found refuge in India, carrying with him the precious teachings of his tradition. Eventually, through the vision and generosity of the wonderful Marjorie Cross, he made his home in County Cavan, where Jampa Ling became a sanctuary for people from every walk of life seeking wisdom, stillness and compassion.

It was at Rinpoche’s encouragement that I established Jampa Ling Belfast. For some years he travelled north one weekend each month to teach us the Buddhist path and guide us in meditation. Those weekends became much more than classes. They became places of friendship, laughter, silence and discovery. They helped me understand that meditation was not about escaping life but about meeting it with an open heart.

When I think back now, I realise those years laid foundations that continue to support me today. They have influenced my work in mindfulness, my years in recovery, and my commitment to building compassionate communities. Many teachers pass on knowledge, but the greatest teachers communicate something beyond words. Rinpoche taught through his presence. His smile carried reassurance, his humility inspired trust, and his compassion invited others to discover the same qualities within themselves.

Whenever the world feels overwhelmed by division, anger or uncertainty, I often remember that first meeting in the gardens of Jampa Ling. I remember Batman the cat waking me from my sleep. I remember opening my eyes to find a smiling lama standing quietly before me. It reminds me that the deepest journeys often begin in the simplest of moments and that perhaps compassion remains the surest path to peace of mind for ourselves, for our communities and for our troubled world.