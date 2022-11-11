Cycling returns to the Falls Park on Sunday

WEST Belfast Cycling club, VC Glendale, are set to host their Annual 'Fallen Leaves GP' this Sunday (November 13) as part of the Ulster CycloCross Series.

Cyclo Cross is a spectator friendly discipline best described as a cross between road cycling and mountain biking, a healthy dose of running over obstacles and plenty of mud.

This year the event returns to the Falls Park, having taken place on North Link pitches and Musgrave Park in previous years. It promises to be a day packed full of racing for all ages; from U6 right up to Elite Senior races on a 3km custom built course.

VC Glendale are aiming for a few home wins in this weekend's races, with several national champions in their ranks and local favourite Aine Doherty in brilliant form it's a very real possibility.

Aine has just made the step up from the youth ranks to first year Junior having capped off her road season as National Champ and riding for Ireland at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Slovakia.

Academy racers: Aine Doherty and Darcey Harkness

The step up in competition hasn't changed Aine's winning ways with three wins from three local Cyclocross races as well as competing in England and Scotland, sitting fifth overall in the British Cyclocross series.

Racing is set to begin at 9am on Sunday morning with U6s on a reduced youth course and will continue all day until the final men’s race finishes around 3.30pm.

The Falls Park has always been a venue with plenty of opportunities to watch the action throughout the park and it will be open to the public all day so all support is welcome.