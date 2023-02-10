Dáithí's dad to meet DUP as pressure mounts over Stormont recall

GATHERING MOMENTUM: Dáithí's story is now making front page headlines in the United States

THE father of a West Belfast boy who is waiting on a transplant is to meet with the DUP as pressure mounts on the party to allow for the election of a Speaker at the Assembly, so that an organ donation law can be passed at Stormont.

Máirtín Mac Gabhann is due to speak to DUP MLA Paul Givan on Friday.

The Organ and Tissue Donation Act 2022 – known as Dáithí’s Law after six year-old Ballymurphy boy Dáithí Mac Gabhann – passed the final stage at the Assembly on February 8 last year.

Dáithí has been on the heart transplant waiting list since 2018 and his family has tirelessly campaigned for the legislation on organ donation to be changed to help increase the number of donors.

The passing of the law at the Assembly was widely welcomed and meant that, when implemented, all adults, unless exempted, would be considered as potential donors unless they specifically opt out.

However, the full implementation of Dáithí’s Law has been delayed due to the DUP’s boycott of Stormont over the Protocol.

Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris, has said that an organ donation law could be in place in a ‘matter of days’ if the Assembly was recalled.

On Dáithi's Law @GildernewColm tells @MarkCarruthers7

" It's particularly cruel to say we'll go for plan B as that protects our political position" pic.twitter.com/7mECSSzxi2 — bbctheview (@bbctheview) February 9, 2023

Sinn Féin have tabled a recall of the Assembly to elect a Speaker and allow the Assembly to agree the necessary regulations to fully implement Dáithí’s Law.

West Belfast MLA Pat Sheehan said: “We are meeting with the other parties on this recall, so we can work together to pass this important, life-saving legislation.

“We owe it to little Dáithí and all those people desperately waiting on a transplant to get this over the line quickly.

“I would urge all parties to now elect a Speaker and implement Dáithí’s Law.”

West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll accused the DUP and the Conservative Party of “playing with people’s lives”.

“Young Dáithí and the Mac Gabhann family have fought tooth and nail to deliver this life-saving legislation," he said. "People waiting on the gift of organ donation don’t care how this legislation is passed, whether at Stormont or Westminster.”