'Danger to life' and Red weather warning as Storm Éowyn to hit Ireland on Friday

A Red weather warning for wind has been issued for the North. The upgrade means the entire island of Ireland is now under a red warning – the highest level of alert.

Earlier we reported that public transport will stop in the Republic on Friday and schools will close as Met Éireann has issued a Red weather warning ahead of Storm Éowyn.

Met Éireann has also advise people to work from home wherever possible.



Although the Met Office in the North had previously issued an Amber weather warning for the North, a spokesperson for the Met Éireann speaking on Radio Ulster this morning, said that by using its criteria the Status Red warning should extend into the six counties.

That has now happened.



A Status Red warning means:



• Danger to life

• Extremely dangerous travelling conditions

• Unsafe working conditions

• Disruption and cancellations to transport

• Many fallen trees

• Significant and widespread power outages

• Impacts to communications networks

• Cancellation of event

• Structural damage

• Wave overtopping

• Coastal flooding in low-lying and exposed areas.



Storm Éowyn - For those wondering why red warnings have been issued across the Republic of Ireland and not Northern Ireland - pic.twitter.com/LH1T7Mg4Qo — Barra Best (@barrabest) January 22, 2025

In the North the Amber weather warning is valid from 6am-9pm. Gusts could reach speeds of 80-90mph and are likely to cause disruption.

The strong winds could lead to power cuts, damage to buildings, fallen trees, spray or large waves on exposed and vulnerable coastal areas, as well as disruption to travel including public transport, ferries and flights. Rain and snow associated with Storm Éowyn is also expected in the early hours of Friday, which could lead to surface water forming by morning.

Due to the potential for large waves, flooding of coastal roads is also possible.