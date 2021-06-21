SMALL BIZ SPOTLIGHT: Daniel has the edge with new wheel cleaner product

BUSINESS REVAMP: Daniel Dunn is giving car fans an added edge with new cleaning product.

A WEST Belfast businessman has set up a new company with the aim of providing top quality cleaning products.

Daniel Dunn set up The Edge Products in May and is currently selling and promoting a wheel cleaner which is proving very popular with customers.

Daniel, whose father used to own a garage in West Belfast, decided it was time to jump into the competitive cleaning products sector.

“I set up The Edge Products in May,” he explained. “I have one product on the market at the moment which is a wheel cleaner. I used to sell it in my dad’s garage years ago beside St Agnes Boxing Club.

“It was known as Pro-Wheel Clean back then and sold really well so I decided to relaunch it this year, under the new brand name The Edge Wheel Cleaner."

Daniel says his price point is appealing to customers old and new.

“It is a cleaner for alloy wheels," he adds. "It is non-acid and detergent-based and really good quality. It is priced at just £4 for a one litre bottle which represents unbeatable value."

But Daniel has big plans for his growing business.

“I hope to get many more products on the market soon. When I did it before, I had glass cleaner, tyre shine, tar remover and some others. It has been a bit of a challenge setting up a company in the midst of a pandemic but you have to go full-in and that's my plan."

Contact 028 9081 4099 or 07850414209 to order your supply today.