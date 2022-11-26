Community champions from across Belfast were the toast of the Europa Hotel at the 26th annual Aisling Awards last night. 

Guest of Honour Naomi Long MLA told the standing-room-only event that Belfast's best days were very much in its future.

And she praised the community champions who were putting in the hard work to ensure the city moved forward despite political paralysis. 

CHAMPS: Harry Connolly (left) and Kevin Gamble (right) receive the Person of the Year Award (a statuette by the late artist Cliodhna Cussen) from John D'Arcy, Director of the Open University Ireland
The coveted Roll of Honour Award went to the first-ever woman to lead Belfast City Council, Suzanne Wylie. The former City Hall CEO is now head of the Government of Jersey. 

A raft of sponsors led by Open University backed awards across eight categories. Recipients across eight tightly-fought categories were:

Foras na Gaeilge Aisling Gaeilge Award: Fionnuala Nic Thom, An Droichead

Move House Culture & Arts Award: In the Name of the Son

Let's Go Hydro Business Award: Kerr Property

Sean Graham Sport Award: Laochra Loch Lao CLG, Foireann na mBan; Laochra Loch Lao CLG, Women's Team

GREEN GIANT: Aaron Kelly celebrates his Aisling Guardian of the Environment Award with sponsor Lisa Kavanagh of Concentrix
Belfast City Airport Wellbeing Award: Suicide Awareness

Connected Health Community Award: Ark Housing

Kennedy Centre Education Award: St Gerard's School

Concentrix Guardian of the Environment Award: Aaron Kelly, Black Mountain Wildlife & Rewilding Project

Person of the Year: Harry Connolly and Kevin Gamble