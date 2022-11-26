Dare to Dream: Best of Belfast celebrated at Aisling Awards

BEST IS YET TO COME: Naomi Long MLA was guest speaker at last night's Aisling Awards gala in the Europa Hotel

Community champions from across Belfast were the toast of the Europa Hotel at the 26th annual Aisling Awards last night.

Guest of Honour Naomi Long MLA told the standing-room-only event that Belfast's best days were very much in its future.

And she praised the community champions who were putting in the hard work to ensure the city moved forward despite political paralysis.

CHAMPS: Harry Connolly (left) and Kevin Gamble (right) receive the Person of the Year Award (a statuette by the late artist Cliodhna Cussen) from John D'Arcy, Director of the Open University Ireland

The coveted Roll of Honour Award went to the first-ever woman to lead Belfast City Council, Suzanne Wylie. The former City Hall CEO is now head of the Government of Jersey.

Our first award this evening is our Role Of Honour award which goes to former @belfastcc Chief Exec @suzannewylie2 #AislingEvents pic.twitter.com/RRzHNLUFoo — Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) November 25, 2022

A raft of sponsors led by Open University backed awards across eight categories. Recipients across eight tightly-fought categories were:

Congratulations to @Kevgamblefeile and @HarryBeag on their receipt of Persons of the Year at #Aislingawards Great community leaders running one of the best Community festivals on the island @FeileBelfast A throughly inspiring night @aislingevents @ArtsCouncilNI @belfastcc pic.twitter.com/IJktbsu21l — Liam Hannaway (@LHannaway1) November 26, 2022

Foras na Gaeilge Aisling Gaeilge Award: Fionnuala Nic Thom, An Droichead

Move House Culture & Arts Award: In the Name of the Son

Let's Go Hydro Business Award: Kerr Property

Sean Graham Sport Award: Laochra Loch Lao CLG, Foireann na mBan; Laochra Loch Lao CLG, Women's Team

GREEN GIANT: Aaron Kelly celebrates his Aisling Guardian of the Environment Award with sponsor Lisa Kavanagh of Concentrix

Belfast City Airport Wellbeing Award: Suicide Awareness

Connected Health Community Award: Ark Housing

Kennedy Centre Education Award: St Gerard's School

Concentrix Guardian of the Environment Award: Aaron Kelly, Black Mountain Wildlife & Rewilding Project

Person of the Year: Harry Connolly and Kevin Gamble