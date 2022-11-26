Community champions from across Belfast were the toast of the Europa Hotel at the 26th annual Aisling Awards last night.
Guest of Honour Naomi Long MLA told the standing-room-only event that Belfast's best days were very much in its future.
Massive well done to the inspirational leader @sramsey794 and staff team at the amazing @StGerardsSchool on winning their @KCbelfast education #AislingAwards pic.twitter.com/8yHcVA9e5BNovember 25, 2022
And she praised the community champions who were putting in the hard work to ensure the city moved forward despite political paralysis.
The coveted Roll of Honour Award went to the first-ever woman to lead Belfast City Council, Suzanne Wylie. The former City Hall CEO is now head of the Government of Jersey.
Our first award this evening is our Role Of Honour award which goes to former @belfastcc Chief Exec @suzannewylie2 #AislingEvents pic.twitter.com/RRzHNLUFoo— Andersonstown News (@ATownNews) November 25, 2022
A raft of sponsors led by Open University backed awards across eight categories. Recipients across eight tightly-fought categories were:
Congratulations to @Kevgamblefeile and @HarryBeag on their receipt of Persons of the Year at #Aislingawards Great community leaders running one of the best Community festivals on the island @FeileBelfast A throughly inspiring night @aislingevents @ArtsCouncilNI @belfastcc pic.twitter.com/IJktbsu21l— Liam Hannaway (@LHannaway1) November 26, 2022
Foras na Gaeilge Aisling Gaeilge Award: Fionnuala Nic Thom, An Droichead
Move House Culture & Arts Award: In the Name of the Son
Let's Go Hydro Business Award: Kerr Property
Sean Graham Sport Award: Laochra Loch Lao CLG, Foireann na mBan; Laochra Loch Lao CLG, Women's Team
Belfast City Airport Wellbeing Award: Suicide Awareness
Connected Health Community Award: Ark Housing
Kennedy Centre Education Award: St Gerard's School
Concentrix Guardian of the Environment Award: Aaron Kelly, Black Mountain Wildlife & Rewilding Project
Person of the Year: Harry Connolly and Kevin Gamble