Micky has his own walking challenge ahead of Darkness Into Light

THROUGH THE DARKNESS: Micky Boyle (far right) is walking to raise awareness of this year's Darkness into Light

A Lámh Dhearg GAC member has embarked on a 250k walking challenge to raise funds and awareness for the club's annual Darkness Into Light walk.

The walk in aid of Suicide Awareness was scaled back in 2021 due to pandemic, with participants walking their own separate routes.

This year the event is set for a highly anticipated return and will be officially launched in the coming weeks.

Ahead of the Hannahstown walk, Lámh Dhearg Health and Wellbeing Officer Micky Boyle is undertaking his own challenge to walk 5K daily for 50 days.

"This year we're actually going to be walking together again and we'll be having our official launch in the club on the 2nd of April," Micky said.

"In the run-up I'm doing the 50 walks between St Patrick's Day and the night of the walk to try to drum up a wee bit of support.

"We're coming out of kids being stuck in their rooms for two years, not being able to go to school or having social interactions, so it's just so important this year that we raise awareness that it's okay to ask for help and there is help available.

"I think this year will be even bigger than before, because people will want to get together and talk and walk.

"As a club we're very good at engaging with the community that we're from, so it's just another part of our outreach programme so that our kids and other kids know that you can ask for help."

Micky has already raised over £1,700 for Suicide Awareness. To donate to his appeal click here.