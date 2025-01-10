De La Salle College Open Night for P6 & P7 pupils and families

JOIN us for our Open Night on Monday, 13th January 2025, as we welcome P6 and P7 pupils and their families to experience all that our school has to offer.

The evening will feature a showcase of our facilities, meet-and-greet opportunities with staff and students, and an insight into our ethos and achievements.

The Principal’s Address will take place at 4:00 pm and 6:30 pm, offering an overview of our values, curriculum, and support for pupils’ development.

To secure your place, please book your preferred time slot using the link or QR code provided. We look forward to meeting you!