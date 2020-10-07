De La Salle pupils isolate amidst Coronavirus outbreak

Dozens of pupils at De La Salle College in Andersonstown are self-isolating following confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In a statement released to belfastmedia.com, school Principal Claire White said: "The school community response to our robust range of mitigation measures has been very positive. We will continue to follow the guidelines from the PHA and work with our Board of Governors, the Education Authority and CCMS to minimise the impact on the school and the wider community.

"School for pupils who are self-isolating will continue to focus on remote learning. The welfare and safety of our staff and pupils remains paramount.”