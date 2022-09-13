Decision lies with schools whether to close on day of Queen's funeral

IT WILL be up to individual schools whether or not to close on the day of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

The Council for Catholic Maintained Schools and Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta have told the Andersonstown News that the decision to close or not lies with the schools themselves.

It comes after Education Minister Michelle McIlveen wrote to schools stating that there would be reduced services, such as school transport and catering services, on the day of the funeral next Monday.

"It will be a decision for each school whether to close on the day of the state funeral," the letter said.

"However, it is anticipated that most schools will close and principals/school leaders and boards of governors should consider the reduction in public services when making their decision.”

The DUP MLA said that schools could take the day of the funeral as an ‘exceptional closure day’.

A spokesperson for the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools said: “As the day is being regarded as an exceptional closure day, it will be up to each school to close or stay open if they so desire.”

A spokesperson for Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta which oversees Irish language schools also confirmed the decision would be up to each individual school whether to take the day off or not.

St Dominic's Grammar School on the Falls Road and Holy Child Primary School in Andersonstown have already informed parents that their schools will be closed on September 19.