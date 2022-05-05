Candidate told to stop playing music outside polling station

AN independent election candidate and musician has been told to stop playing music outside a West Belfast polling station this morning.

With guitar in hand, Gransha man Declan Hill entertained early voters at Holy Trinity Primary School in Turf Lodge before his repertoire was stopped by the polling station manager.

Mr Hill, who is standing on a housing ticket, is known for busking in the city centre where he raises money for the homeless.

He took to strumming up support for his Assembly Election campaign with his repertoire of "12-song Covid blues", which includes ballads and anthems from Bob Dylan, Bob Marley, Pink Floyd, Leonard Cohen and Creedence Clearwater Revival.

The independent candidate said he also had a "whole set of Irish tunes" to keep his "colleagues in Sinn Féin happy."

"I have been sitting playing the guitar outside the polling station and I was just informed by the manager of the polling station that I am not allowed to play any further," Mr Hill said.

"I asked why and he said it was because I was busking. I said I'm not raising money, I'm just playing her with two cards asking people to vote for me."

Party polling agents from both Sinn Féin and People Before Profit were also entertained as they handed out leaflets to voters.

"I don't see what I'm doing as any way different from what they're doing, so I'd asked the manager to seek clarification why exactly are they not allowing me to play music outside the polling station," he said.

"I'm singing without any amplification here and you wouldn't hear me inside at all. I'm sure it just adds to the event. It's something very special that we're doing here today and to play music just adds something to it. I really do not understand why they are refusing me to play."