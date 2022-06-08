£6,000 raised for defibrillators after 24-hour fitness challenge

TEAM EFFORT: The team at Lifestyle and Performance Gym and Roisin Murphy Boogie Bounce have raised over £6,000 to buy defibrillators

THE staff at Lifestyle and Performance Gym and Roisin Murphy Boogie Bounce have thanked those who donated to their 24-hour fitness challenge.

Speaking after the challenge, Seamus McAufield from Lifestyle and Performance Gym, based in Hannahstown, said: "We were completely overwhelmed by the support that we received. When we tallied the money yesterday we have smashed our target and have currently raised over £6,000.

"This will allow us to buy five or six defibrillators with one of them being placed in the lower Hannahstown area and the rest being placed in areas of West Belfast that are currently in need of a defibrillator.

"We will be looking into locations over the next few days and then we will be able to purchase them."

The fitness challenge saw participants book in to classes over a 24 hour period with all funds raised going towards buying the much-needed lifesaving equipment.

The team had set a target of £5,000 with the hope of buying three defibrillators. There is still time to donate to their efforts on their GoFundMe page.