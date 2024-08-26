Demand grows for Irish passports in County Antrim

ON THE RISE: Demand for Irish passports from applicants living in the North has grown in recent years

DEMAND for Irish passports is highest in County Antrim than any where else in the North. And new figures released today show that Antrim is placed fifth on the island for people receiving new passports.

To date, more than 775,000 passports have been issued this year. Figures suggest that the Passport Service is on course to issue over one million Irish passports in 2024.

Most Irish passports this year were received by people living in Dublin (127,111), Cork (56,022), Galway (26,452), Kildare (26,361) and Antrim (25,492).

When it comes to the top counties for first time child applications County Antrim comes in third with 4,095, behind Dublin on 14,337 and Cork 7,320.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin praised the work of the Passport Service as demand grows for Irish passports.

“I am delighted to give an update on the excellent work taking place in our passport offices. Virtually all complete passport applications are being processed within or before advertised turnaround times with the majority of adult online renewal applications issuing within two working days. Passport Online is by far the quickest, easiest and cheapest way to apply for a passport.”

Mr Martin continued: “I am immensely proud of the work done by the Passport Service so far this year, particularly in dealing with the high demand of recent months. The staff of the Passport Service continue to deliver an exceptionally high standard of service to Irish citizens and I would like to thank them for their continued hard work.

“With just a few months left in 2024, the Passport Service is expecting to be as busy as ever, especially as forecasts are indicating we will issue over a million passports this year. I would encourage anyone who is considering travel to check that their passport is in date, and if they need to renew their passport or apply for the first time, to use Passport Online. Passport Online is available to everyone and is the most cost effective way to apply for your passport.

"My department will continue to work to ensure that our services meet the needs of our citizens.”