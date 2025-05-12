Tánaiste 'supportive' of extending presidential voting rights to North

TÁNAISTE Simon Harris has said that he is “supportive” of extending voting rights in Presidential elections for Irish citizens living in the North.

Mr Harris was answering a question from Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty after the Assembly in the North voted in favour of extending voting rights to northerners.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Doherty said: “This week saw a historic vote in the Assembly in support of extending presidential voting rights to Irish citizens in the north.

“It is a powerful message from the Assembly, one that transcends political differences and affirms the principles of equality enshrined in the Good Friday Agreement. It has been 12 years since the constitutional convention in Dublin voted overwhelmingly to extend the vote and nine years since Fine Gael committed in a Programme for Government to holding a referendum.

“We have had three governments since then but nothing has happened. The government has a constitutional duty to uphold the citizenship rights of everybody born on the island of Ireland.

“This is about equality, recognition and democratic participation. We should not be facing into a presidential election where citizens in the North are excluded. This must be the last time this happens.”

The Donegal TD asked the Tánaiste to act on the “long overdue promise” and allow voting rights in presidential elections for citizens in the North.

Replying, Simon Harris said he noted with interest the debate that took place in the Assembly.

“I will engage with my government colleagues, including the Taoiseach, in relation to this matter,” he said. “I am supportive of the principle. I think there is a logic in it in terms of a government timeline and the likes. I will need to discuss that with government colleagues and revert to the Deputy.”