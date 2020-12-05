Vicious 'Assassin' blasts his way to the brink of world title shot

Josh O’Reilly is dropped to the canvas by James Tennyson in their WBA lightweight title eliminator on Friday ©Mark Robinson Photography Ltd

THE onward march to a world lightweight title shot continued apace for James Tennyson as he demolished Josh O'Reilly in 165 seconds at Wembley Arena last night.

'The Assassin' came into this fight off the back of five straight knockout victories since stepping-up to 135lbs including a British title success over Gavin Gwynne last time out, and extended it to six from six with another display of ferocious power.

Having come up short in a super-featherweight title challenge to Tevin Farmer back in 2018, the Belfast banger was determined to blast his way into the world conversation in one of boxing's hottest divisions. He did that with aplomb as he landed a trademark uppercut to open the gate and this was too much for O'Reilly who simply wasn't capable to stand up to the power of a man who is simply the biggest puncher in Irish boxing.

Tennyson connects with a right hand

"I was expecting a tough fight here with Josh, but I got in and clipped him with a left hook and felt I hurt him so I thought I would just put it on him a bit and it paid off," he said after.

"I think it's my style as a come-forward, aggressive boxer - I can box when I need to - but when I put it on someone and catch them, you may as well put it on them and follow it up; especially when you are in a (world title) eliminator and can take no chances."

O'Reilly, an NABA champion, came to the ring with a perfect 16-0 record with six stoppages, but this was his first assignment outside of his native Canada and was was given a rude awakening early with that uppercut as he hit the floor once Tennyson sensed he had him hurt early.

The early knockdown may have been enough but O'Reilly rose, yet it was a stay of execution as clearly hurt when caught, was soon on the floor again from a right.

Bravely, he rose again but it was only a matter of time and after a couple of flush shots when no longer capable of defending himself from the wrecking ball closing in, referee Phil Edwards called a halt.

The victory moves Tennyson's record onto 28-3 and in the opinion of promoter Eddie Hearn, as high as number two in the WBA rankings.

The Matchroom boss feels his charge needs got move up another level before facing the big boys of the division and hinted at a showdown with former champion Jorge Linares in the Odyssey SSE Arena next year.

"That was ruthless again from James Tennyson but for me he needs another fight at a higher level than Josh O'Reilly before we can start talking about Teofimo Lopez and Gervonta Davis," he said.

"There are plenty of fights out there: 'Rolly' (Rolando) Romero is now number one with the WBA and he (Tennyson) will go in as number two in the next rankings.

"I love Jorge Linares (fight). Linares at the Odyssey Arena once the crowds are back early next year is the one. It doesn't matter of you're from Belfast, England, Australia or wherever. If you love knockouts, love entertainment, then watch and support this young man - he absolutely ruthless.

"Some fighters go in and perform; some fighters have off nights. He doesn't have off nights; he goes in and lets his hands go every single time.

"Belfast, you love your boxing so you've got to get behind this kid. You've Tommy McCarthy now as with the European title (also) so we can bring the big nights back.

"I would put him (Tennyson) in with anyone in the division as he has the ability to take anyone out. I think he's one of the best kept secrets at 135lbs and one of the most exciting fighters in boxing, one of the hardest punchers pound-for-pound in boxing so get behind him because this kid is going to entertain you every time he steps through the ropes."

The Belfast man was relentless from the start and sent a warning to the champions at 135lbs

These comments were music to the ears of Tennyson who is now on the brink of a title shot in what is arguably boxing's marquee division.

The move from super-feather to lightweight has undoubtedly unlocked the door to the Poleglass man's potential as no longer weight-drained, he looks strong and powerful and that blend is a headache for anyone at the weight.

"From I've moved up, that's six straight knockout wins at lightweight and that's amazing," he added.

"I'm very comfortable and feeling a heck of a lot stronger and sharper, so the move up has benefitted me massively.

"After tonight's win I'm very close and knocking on the door now (to a world title challenge) and once it comes, I'll be ready to go.

"I feel like I'm ready for the big tests, but plenty more to give to the sport, plenty to learn and improve on. Once I do that it will bring me up to an even higher level again.

"Eddie is saying about fighting Jorge Linares at the SSE (Arena) in Belfast and an opportunity like that makes the hair on my neck stand so that is the sort of fight I'm in the sport for."