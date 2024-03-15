Diggers and machinery move into Casement Park

WORK has stepped up a gear at Casement Park with heavy machinery having moved into the Andersonstown venue.

With no figure for the cost of the redevelopment yet forthcoming from the Department for Communities at Stormont, the GAA is continuing with preparation work. Last week the First Minister Michelle O'Neill told the Andersonstown News that she hoped Minister Gordon Lyons would bring a report regarding Casement to the Executive table soon.

"He hasn’t done that yet, but I’m quite sure he’s still trying to get to grips with all the detail. I suspect that we will get that in the period ahead," she said.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris has previously said that the British government would bridge any funding gap, however costs for the much-delayed redevelopment have reportedly spiralled over recent years.

Casement Park is one of ten venues in Ireland and Britain set to host the Euro 2028 soccer tournament. Last month a delegation from Europe's football governing body UEFA visited Casement Park for an update on progress.