Fun and laughter at St Paul's GAC but questions remain over Casement

COMMUNITIES Minister Gordon Lyons has yet to bring a report to the Stormont Executive regarding the cost of the Casement Park redevelopment.

With recent reports suggesting that the cost could be as high as £300million, First Minister Michelle O'Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly were at another GAA ground in West Belfast today, not a half a mile away from the Andersonstown venue which is one of ten stadiums in Ireland and the UK due to hold matches during Euro 2028.

Last week UEFA officials visited the now derelict site which has been closed since 2013, but as of yet, there have been no commitments from either Stormont or London to fill any financial black hole.

At St Paul's GAC on the Shaws Road in early evening sunshine that seemed to match the mood, the Ministers had a chance to hone their camogie skills and meet with young St Paul's footballers, hurlers, camogs and handball players. The club is home to junior minister Aisling Reilly, who is herself a World Handball Champion.

DUP Minister Emma Little-Pengelly admitted that it was her first time visiting a GAA club, adding that she was looking forward to learning more about some of the sports being played here. "I think it is a great thing to get out there and have some new experiences and learn from each other," she said. There was even time for some good-natured banter when it was pointed out to the DUP woman that she was wearing the colours of St Paul's bitter rivals, St John's.

But not surprisingly, Casement Park loomed large in the background and on people's minds.

First Minister Michelle O'Neill said: "Continually I’ve been raising the issue of Casement Park for many years as it is such a long overdue project, but certainly the Communities Minister, who is responsible for bringing forward the Casement Park work, will be bringing a report to the Executive at some point. He hasn’t done that yet, but I’m quite sure he’s still trying to get to grips with all the detail. I suspect that we will get that in the period ahead."

On the cost of redeveloping Casement, the deputy First Minister said that the Executive will consider whatever comes forward in terms of the detail.

"As I indicated, there is an allocation that is there. Any additional allocation will require Executive agreement and that will be done in terms of the advice from the Department of Communities Minister," she said.

Added Michelle O'Neill: "Let’s work on the basis that we’re going to get this done. Let’s work on the basis that Casement Park will be built as the remaining stadium to be built and let’s work on the basis that we are going to play our part in securing part of the Euros."

Speaking after the visit, a delighted St Paul's Chairperson Caroline McLaughlin said: “Today’s visit marks a significant milestone in building stronger community engagement and good relations.

“It underscores the commitment by the new Executive to fostering an open and inclusive approach which recognises and celebrates the rich cultural and sporting tapestry which continues to positively shape our society for the common good.”