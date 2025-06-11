Is the Irish government about to increase its Casement contribution?

TÁNAISTE Simon Harris has suggested that the Irish government is set to up its financial contribution to the redevelopment of Casement Park.

Mr Harris released a statement this afternoon after the British government committed £50million to the project. That still leaves a financial black hole of £90 million to fill, but the GAA and politicians have welcomed the latest development.

In February last year the Irish government committed £42 million for the new GAA stadium, and later added that it would be willing to up its financial contribution.

Today, Simon Harrris welcomed the British government’s announcement that it was contributing £50million and said that the Irish government is ready to engage with the UK government and the NI Executive to progress the stadium build.

“In February 2024, we made an early commitment from the Shared Island initiative of up to €50m for the redevelopment of Casement. We underlined our commitment at that time to support the GAA in progressing this project in partnership with the UK and NI authorities.

“I will now engage with all these partners to deliver a redeveloped stadium. The last match in Casement was well over a decade ago and it is past time for the redevelopment of this historic venue to get underway.”

'This is long overdue to be honest' - Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport Patrick O'Donovan speaking ahead of the announcement that the UK government was providing £50m to the redevelopment of Casement Park pic.twitter.com/0zruyvRHCq — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) June 11, 2025

Also speaking today, the Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport in the Republic, Patrick O'Donovan TD, said that he will be meeting with the GAA tomorrow, and confirmed that he had told the North's Communities Minister, the DUP's Gordon Lyons, that the Irish government is willing to "support" other sports in the North.