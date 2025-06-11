BREAKING: British government's £50 million for Casement gets a warm welcome

IN LIMBO: Casement Park remains derelict 12 years after the last game was played there

GAA President Jarlath Burns has welcomed the British government's £50 million commitment to the redevelopment of Casement Park as "an important and significant investment".

Meanwhile, Antrim GAA Chairman Kevin Gamble says the money is "a positive injection for the overall project".

And Sinn Féin West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said an "enormous step" has been taken by the British government, which on Tuesday afternoon committed the investment as part of the Chancellor's Spending Review.

“We welcome this important and significant investment and we thank the Secretary of State, Hilary Benn, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, and the UK government for their positive and generous contribution to ensure that our provincial stadium at Casement Park is finally realised," said Mr Burns.

“From taking office, the Secretary of State has been clear that Casement Park needs to be delivered. He recognised the GAA’s commitment and goodwill in sharing venues for the benefit of everyone in our society, dating back to the Maze-Long Kesh project, and more recently offering Casement Park as a Euro 2028 Championship venue. His support and that of the UK government now represents a critical opportunity to finish this NI Executive flagship project, delivering the last remaining stadium of the 14-year Regional Stadia Programme, and helping to leave a lasting legacy not only for the Gaels of Antrim and Ulster, but for all of society.

“We know, however, that this is not the final piece of jigsaw and there is much more work to do. The GAA will engage directly with the NI Executive and the Department for Communities to ensure that all parties actively pursue, and secure, a full funding package that will deliver upon the GAA’s strategic stadium need.”

Mr Gamble said: "Other stakeholders now have an idea of what’s currently on the table and what the potential shortfall might be.

"The key now is to keep the momentum going. Stakeholders – the Executive, the GAA, the Irish government – now need to get round the table and plan this out."

The redevelopment is estimated to cost £260 million, with £120 million already in place from the Stormont Executive, the Irish government and the GAA.

An estimated £90 million shortfall remains, but Mr Maskey said it's now time to kick on and deliver the long-awaited redevelopment of Casement Park.

“Building a new home for Antrim and Ulster Gaels is a flagship Executive project, and today we have taken an enormous step towards making that exciting vision a reality,” he said.

“The British government’s clarification of its financial contribution is welcome. It now paves the way for the project go move forward.

“Now is the time for us all to put our shoulders to the wheel and ensure a new generation of young Gaels can once again experience a new stadium at Casement Park with pride, excitement and hope.”

First Minister Michelle O'Neill said: “Casement Park is an Executive flagship project and is more than just a sporting venue – it will serve as an economic driver for the surrounding communities and region, creating jobs and attracting investment.

“Today's commitment of substantial funding from the British government marks an enormous step forward. It is time for all of us to pull together to now get Casement built."

Alliance Lagan Valley MP Sorcha Eastwood said the announcement brings a new Casement "one step closer".

Last week, Ms Eastwood hosted Ulster GAA’s first ever official visit to Westminster in a final attempt to lobby for funding.

She said: “I was proud to have had the privilege of hosting Ulster GAA in Parliament for the first ever time last week and the message was clear across the board – get Casement Park built. Today, after 14 years, we are one step closer to making this happen.

“Sport plays such a fundamental role in bringing communities together, but this is more than sport. This is ultimately an investment in Northern Ireland’s shared future.

"My colleague David Honeyford MLA and I have worked tirelessly to help to deliver this, but the true credit must go to Ulster GAA and all those that have been involved in this campaign. To have MPs and Ministers from across the UK come together last week in resounding consensus to get Casement Park built was a remarkable achievement.

“However, whilst this is a step in the right direction, there’s still plenty of work to do.”