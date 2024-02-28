WATCH: UEFA delegation tour Casement Park

POSITIVE: The delegation walking along the front of the Andersonstown Road after the visit to Casement Park

A DELEGATION from top European soccer body UEFA arrived at Casement Park today, Wednesday, on a site visit to inspect progress on the Andersonstown venue, which is one of ten stadiums in Ireland and the UK that is due to host the Euro 2028 tournament.

Arriving in two mini-buses with blacked out windows just after lunch-time, delegates were shown around the derelict GAA venue which when completed will have a capacity of 34,500. They were joined by officials from the GAA and the IFA and left tight-lipped after their visit.

The delegation also met with First Minister Michelle O'Neill, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly as well as GAA and IFA officials at a women’s international at Windsor Park on Tuesday evening.

The delegation arriving at Casement Park

With the Irish government and the GAA having made their financial commitments for the redevelopment clear, attention is turning to the British government, who last year promised to fill any financial hole in the Casement project.

Last week the GAA commenced clearance works on the site, while the Irish government pledged €50million for the redevelopment of the new stadium. Ulster GAA said it is confident that Casement Park will be built in line with the UEFA timelines with GAA games being played at the stadium in 2027.