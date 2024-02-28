West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly joins First Minister Michelle O'Neill at Windsor Park

IN THE CROWD: First Minister Michelle O'Neill and West Belfast MLA Aisling Reilly

WEST Belfast MLA and Junior Minister Aisling Reilly joined First Minister Michelle O’Neill as they attended Windsor Park for the first time on Tuesday night.

The Sinn Féin representatives watched the UEFA Nations League game between Northern Ireland Women and Montenegro Women.

The 1-1 draw secured a 3-1 aggregate play-off victory to ensure the team retained League B status in the competition.

First Minister, Michelle O’Neill said: “This is my first time attending a match at Windsor Park and it really was a thoroughly enjoyable experience.

First Minister, Michelle O'Neill and deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly pictured at Windsor Park with some young football fans before the start of the senior women's match.

"I believe in the power of sport to unite communities and bring people together from across the political divide, North – South and across these two islands.”

“I want to congratulate the senior women’s team on their well-deserved success tonight – they are magnificent role models for young women and girls who aspire to be like them.

“I also want to thank the IFA and everyone who attended the match for the warm welcome I have received.”

Aisling Reilly tweeted at half-time: “Delighted to be at the match this evening. One half down – one to go.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “Congratulations to the team on a great result. It was a fantastic match in front of passionate supporters who created an amazing atmosphere.

“Everyone played with such energy and passion and should be proud of what they have achieved in such a high-stakes game.

“I have no doubt the team’s performance tonight, and their efforts across the tournament, will inspire so many young girls who dream of following in their footsteps.

“The Northern Ireland Women's team have been superb ambassadors and I am immensely proud of their achievements.”