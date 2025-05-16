Digging the Belfast Blues Festival over three days in June

THE 16th Guinness Belfast City Blues Festival is back and will take place over three days in June.

With over 40 free gigs on the now famous Guinness Blues Trail, the festival will also host four cracking live shows from The Rab McCullough Stage live from The Black Box Theatre as well as live shows from the brilliant Deers Head Music Hall.

From The Black Box you can expect a rocking performance from The Zac Schulze Gang who take the stage on the Friday evening, followed by the legendary Rory Gallagher Day on the Saturday afternoon which features none other than The Pat McManus Band, Sam Davidson's Taste and The Davy K Project.

The Guinness Blues Trail, which takes place in various pubs across the Cathedral Quarter, will host many of the country’s top bands including The Speedy Mullan Band, The Red Hot Roosters, The Backbone Blues Band and many, many more who will be performing over 40 gigs over the festival weekend.

The Belfast Barge this year will also play host to the festival as one of the city's iconic tourist attractions showcase four great shows, one of which is a performance by the mighty Eric Bell Trio. Also taking the stage at The Belfast Barge and all the way from Toronto will be the mega Johnny Max Band, a band not to be missed.

Jim ‘The King' Brown – Europe's number one Elvis Show – has also signed up for the festival and will take the stage at The Dockers' Club on Saturday 28th June. For Elvis fans this is one show not to be missed.

The Belfast Blues Festival runs from Friday 27th-Sunday 29th June .

For all festival tickets click Ticketsource.co.uk/belfastcitybluesfestival