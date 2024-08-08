Discover the Joy of Learning at Conway Education Centre

IT class with IT volunteer Mary McCullough

Are you looking to gain new skills, boost your confidence, or simply explore a new hobby?

Community education at Conway Education Centre offers a unique and enriching experience that's quite different from ‘school’.

Our atmosphere is relaxed and informal, with experienced tutors who are dedicated to supporting you every step of the way.

You'll find plenty of opportunities to enjoy a cup of tea and have a friendly chat with fellow learners. Enrolling in an adult education course can do wonders for your personal growth.

It can help you develop new skills, ignite your creativity, and even inspire you to become more engaged in your community.

End of year Celebration (June 2024) with students and MP Paul Maskey

Our courses are specifically tailored to meet the needs of adult learners. We pride ourselves on our supportive teaching style, affordable course fees, flexible payment plans, and a mentor system designed to guide you throughout your learning journey.

Our welcoming environment is conveniently located on the second floor of Conway Mill, just off the Falls Road.

Why not take the first step today? Visit us or give us a call to speak with our adult education team.

We'd love to chat with you about your interests and how our courses can help you achieve your goals.

Spanish Conversation class with tutor Pablo Campuzano

Join us at Conway Education Centre and unlock your potential!

Join Our Volunteer Team at Conway Education Centre Volunteering is the lifeblood of everything we do at Conway Education Centre.

From our dedicated management committee to our volunteer mentors, language tutors, Homework Club helpers, and the wonderful team who provide tea and coffee for our centre users, volunteers are essential to our success.

By volunteering with us, you'll have the chance to use your existing skills and develop new ones. It's a fantastic way to meet new people and make a real difference in your community.

Art class with tutor Fiona Lovely

Whether you have experience in management and would like to join our Board, or you prefer hands-on roles, we have a place for you.

All CEC volunteers are eligible for travel expense reimbursement and, of course, enjoy free tea and coffee! Step up and make an impact. Join our team of passionate volunteers and help us continue to make a positive difference.

Contact us today to find out how you can get involved.

Contact us at 02890 248543, visit us on Facebook & Instagram, or look on our website: www.conwayeducation.org

Our courses are very popular, so please book early to avoid disappointment.

For more information, contact Conway Education Centre at 02890 248543

E: info@conwayeducation.org