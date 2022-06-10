UDA drugs seized on the Shankill

SDLP West Belfast representative Paul Doherty has welcomed the seizure of £48,000 of suspected Class A drugs.

The drugs and other items including cigarettes, cash and counterfeit items were recovered in the Shankill area by officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF).

It followed searches as part of an investigation linked to the West Belfast UDA.

Mr Doherty said: “I welcome the efforts of officers from the PCTF in taking these harmful drugs and other illegal items off our streets and out of circulation.

"Too many families in this community have suffered as a direct result of the scourge of drug abuse and we must do everything we can to put an end to these gangs who prey on the vulnerable.

“It is completely unacceptable that paramilitary groups are still operating on the streets of West Belfast. There can be no justification for the continuation of these groups, they have no support and are no more than criminals who are doing untold damage to the very people they falsely claim to represent.

“I would urge anyone who has any information about this kind of activity in their community to come forward to police. I would also encourage anyone who is struggling with drugs or addiction to come forward and avail of many of the excellent support networks that exist in this area.”

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: "Following proactive searches at three locations in the Shankill area, we also recovered an estimated 10,000 cigarettes, as well as a quantity of cash and a number of suspected counterfeit items, including football shirts.

"The searches and seizures are a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of organised criminality linked to paramilitaries, in an ongoing effort to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause and of their coercive control.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would like to thank the local community for their continued support and will continue to act on the information you provide us.”