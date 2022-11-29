MINDFUL MOMENT: Don’t anticipate, participate

I was asked by a friend one time about a course he was thinking of doing at Queen's. He told me the only reason he wouldn’t do the course is because it takes two years. I replied, 'How long will it take if you don’t do it?'

The same applies to mindfulness practice. People always want to know how long it will take to work. My reply is that as soon as you start practising, change takes place. It’s a bit like brushing your teeth. You know that brushing your teeth prevents tooth decay. Mindfulness practice prevents positivity decay. Practice increases positivity, enabling us to walk, as Van the Man sings, “on the bright side of the road”.

I know the signs when I need to up my practice. I become restless, irritable and discontented. My boundaries fade away and I let people under my skin. It’s as if things aren’t going the way that I want them to go and people become intolerable.

Mindfulness practice produces a healthy boundary, allowing others to be themselves, without interfering.

I know the signs when I need to up my practice. I become restless, irritable and discontented. My boundaries fade away and I let people under my skin. It’s as if things aren’t going the way that I want them to go and people start to become intolerable.

These are the signs that indicate to me that I’m off-centre and that I need to reset my internal compass. A bit like when you get a toothache and you know that you have to up your dental care.

The answer time after time for me is to maintain a daily practice, hail, rain or snow. It’s as simple as that. A daily practice removes anticipation or procrastination to participation.

JERSEY GIRL: Suzanne Wylie shows off her Roll of Honour award whiich was presented by Caroline Ní Dhubhchóin of sponsor TG4

I had the good fortune to attend the Aisling Awards gala in the Europa Hotel on Friday night and I saw the outcomes of participation in our community right across the board: health, education, environment, sport, and the list goes on. My mind was blown wide open by the great work that is taking place in our city.

Absolutely fantastic night at the #AislingAwards celebrating all of the wonderful people who are trying to make our city a better place to live. Great catching up with @DrImeldaHaran @mc_grainne @DArcyJackie @JohnMDArcy @michaelbower @naomi_long and @Tishliv pic.twitter.com/AoHOpK77Sw — Christine Bower (@C_Bower) November 26, 2022

It was music to my ears, listening to all the winners and also a big thanks has to go to the keynote speaker Naomi Long who inspired the audience. Our sparkling Lord Mayor Tina Black shone like a guiding star as she highlighted the wealth of positivity that she witnesses through her role as mayor. The wonderful Suzanne Wylie, who was the city Hall CEO for many years before moving to the warmer climes of Jersey, spoke of her fondness for our city and poetically described her flight into our city airport.

All participants sang the praise of their staff and volunteers. This echoed home to me: participate, participate, participate.

It was quite clear from their humility that everyone who entered was a winner.

Now it’s time for me to thank the folk who made it happen: Connla agus Máirtín, also known as Aisling Events; Lynette Fay and our very own Barra Best, whose work as joint emcees made the evening run smoothly.

Fantastic remarks from principal of St Gerard’s special school in west Belfast. Don’t our kids deserve the same support as other schools? #aislingawards @aislingevents pic.twitter.com/eVeFiPw2dS — brendanbelfast 🇪🇺 (@brendanbelfast) November 25, 2022

A big shout-out to all the Belfast Media team who were available to usher folk to their tables. And a big thank you to Howard Hastings and the staff of the Europa for their expertise and hospitality. Last but not least, my good friend and comrade John Carlin, who donned his tux as did I as we supported the event through our participation.