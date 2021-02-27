Actress pays dramatic tribute to gay uncle in Féile premiere

North Belfast actors Louise Mathews’ original and powerful new play Immaculate will premier as part of Féile an Earraigh 21.



Immaculate is based on Louise's struggle to piece together the life of her uncle Anthony, who tragically died in the early 90s and whose cause of death is unknown.



Through Immaculate, the artist is determined to reclaim his life, get the justice he deserves and celebrate equality, in this powerful song cycle performance featuring music by Stuart Robinson.



“I remember being on a bus to see a play in Dublin with my friend, the actor and singer Matthew Cavan. We made a pact to create our own work,” said Louise.



I feel like the luckiest person alive.

Watching so many creatives use their gifts to help me bring my work to life.



Thank you @tinderboxNI @pjoreilly80 @ArtsCouncilNI for never giving up#Freelancers#TheatreOnFilm



All for #Immaculate

All #ForAnthony

❤️✊🏳️‍🌈#TeamImmaculate pic.twitter.com/mgrhBW1Hp2 — loumathews (@LouMathews) February 18, 2021

“I told him about my desire to write about my uncle who led a phenomenal life and was a beautiful soul, immaculate, that’s what everyone calls him when they talk of him, because he was also so well turned out and pristine.



“Matthew loved the story of Anthony and we held each other to account. He made a film of his own story Becoming Cherrie.”





Immaculate is the story of a woman who goes on a hunt through time to bring her dead uncle back to life. A life that society swept under the carpet because he was everything to be denounced in his time.



Now Louise is determined to put him in lights and on the pedestal where he deserves to be.

“Anthony lived through nearly every negative aspect of society, where the high and mighty shame others for being different," said Louise. "He was born out of wedlock in the 40s, he was homosexual, when illegal and always living in a society that shamed gay people into an hidden underground world.



“He lived the absolute high life though in London. We all knew he was friends with Peter O'Toole the actor and Ronnie Knight the gangster. I was so intrigued. So, I went on a mission to find out about his life and document my journey along the way.”



Due to lockdown, Tinderbox Theatre Company have radically re-directed their Creativity in Motion tour to a series of online creative workshops and performances to help and entertain during the restrictions.

GUILT AND SHAME ON THE BOARDS: Louise Matthews explores hidden history

Louise is thrilled about these online creative workshops.



“I'm so excited! Patrick J O'Reilly – the director – and I hummed and haaed about whether it was a film or play from the start, years ago. So, it's funny that the decision was taken from our hands.



“I’m not sure any other theatre company would be as determined to ensure a piece of work is created as Tinderbox have been with Immaculate.



“We have changed the play about four times into entirely different directions, mostly to adapt to restrictions within this pandemic. We were determined to share it and get it out there.



“The play is now practically a standalone concept album full of stunning music created by Stuart Robinson – he is nothing short of a music making machine! He's like the hit factory from the ’80s. So, alongside the music it will be a theatrical production filmed.”



Speaking of her highlights from this experience, Louise says: “There have been so many breakthrough magic moments. Like when we realized I was going to create songs of Anthony's life and bring me back to the days I used to be a singer-songwriter.



“In terms of the search to find out about my uncle’s life the highlight was my daddy telling me about a club Anthony had taken them to and from his description I could work out it was the infamous Colony Room in Soho. It was the biggest insight into Anthony's private world, his community and lifestyle. Which was epic!”



Director of Immaculate, Patrick J O’Reilly added: “Immaculate is a powerful tribute to our history of inequality and shame, a celebration of where we are today and a call to action for a future that recognises everyone as equal in our society.”

Immaculate will run online as part of Féile an Earraigh from 12-14 March. Ticket information will be released shortly via the Tinderbox website.