Drivers to reduce speed to 20-miles an hour outside Bunscoil Phobal Feirste

DRIVERS approaching Bunscoil Phobal Feirste on the Shaws Road will have to reduce their speed to 20-miles an hour under a Department of Infrastructure scheme.

The school has been included in the latest phase of the initiative which is aimed at improving road safety outside schools. Part-time 20mph zones have been installed at 233 schools to date with Minister Liz Kimmins now confirming that in 2025/26 an additional 40 schools will benefit from this important safety intervention.

Minister Kimmins said: “Road safety is a priority for me and I am committed to working proactively to make our roads safer for everyone. I am acutely aware that children and young people are amongst the most vulnerable groups using our roads.

“The introduction of part-time 20mph zones at schools across the north is a significant intervention that has helped to ensure that children, parents and staff feel safer as they travel to and from school on a daily basis. I am therefore pleased today to confirm that an additional 40 schools will benefit from this key road safety measure bringing the total delivered since 2020/21 to 273 schools."

The latest phase of the road safety scheme is mostly focused on rural schools.

"As road users we all have a personal responsibility to behave in a way that keeps ourselves and others safe," added the Minister.