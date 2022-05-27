EARAGAIL: It’s festival season in Donegal

DONEGAL'S premier summer event Earagail Arts Festival is making a welcome return to its full programme of events along the Wild Atlantic Way from 9th to 24th July.



With a family-orientated programme from the Gaeltacht islands off the West Donegal coast to Ireland’s most northern village Malin, Earagail Arts Festival has something for all ages.

The festival features an expanded programme of circus and street arts performances, masterclasses and camps, with weekend circus hubs in Inishowen and East Donegal.



Acts appearing at events throughout the festival, which includes the Wild Atlantic Weekend on The Green in Malin, will be popular performers such as Tumble Circus, Fanzinis, Swarm, Baubo Theatre, The Adventures of Dr Proctor and much more.



Beginning in West Donegal, Earagail Arts Festival offers the opportunity to visit some of the beautiful islands for several events.



Brú Theatre presents Ar Ais Arís on Arranmore and Tory where Irish language literature and visual poetry are combined in virtual reality around the theme of migration.



On Saturday 9th July and Sunday 10th July you can take a seafaring trip to Gabhla Island and join a short walk of art and poetry with Scottish and Irish writers and artists.



Earagail Arts Festival is also proud to be once again collaborating with the Irish Aerial Dance Festival presenting two free shows in Letterkenny on the opening weekend of the festival.



The Emma Insley evening of Aerial Dance on Saturday 9th July (8pm) at An Grianán Theatre will be a chance to see Irish and international artists showcase their work, while A Handful of Drams at Aura Leisure Centre on Sunday 10th July (6 & 8pm) will be an awe-inspiring and heart-warming outdoor show that combines aerial and circus arts with live Irish traditional music and dance.

Tumble Circus will entertain at the premier summer event on the Wild Atlantic Way Photo Declan Devlin

The line-up features lots of musical highlights including SOAK, The Ghostllight Sessions with Dark Tropics, Laytha and Winnie Ama, Rónán Ó Snodaigh & Myles O’Reilly, Suonno D’Ajere from Italy, Iarla Ó Lionáird & Steve Cooney, String Ninjas, Tanya McCole, Problem Patterns and more.



In collaboration with TG4, the festival will also host three concerts at An Grianán Theatre to be broadcast by the Irish language television channel at a later date.



The three concerts feature Goitse, The Henry Girls & Na SíFiddlers, Ye Vagabonds, Diane Cannon, Clann Mhic Ruairí and Honeyfeet,



Earagail Arts Festival is once again working closely with organisations through the county presenting a quality free visual arts programme, including The Regional Cultural Centre and Donegal County Museum in Letterkenny, Artlink Fort Dunree (Buncrana), and Glebe House & Gallery (Churchill).



The festival also features a series of camps, workshops and residences, including Home with The Henry Girls, spending a week on the Inishowen peninsula with Donegal’s favourite musical sister trio, the Circus Factory Circus Camp for seven to 10-year-olds and ages 10+, and the Strada Street Theatre Workshop (18+) working with renowned performer, Adrian Schvarzstein.



Earagail Arts Festival is kindly supported by Donegal County Council, Arts Council Ireland and Wild Atlantic Way. Visit eaf.ie for more information and bookings.