Republican Easter Parades to return next month; Parades Commission to rule on rival 'Workers Party' applications

ON THE ONE ROAD: The Workers' Party 2019 Easter Parade

REPUBLICANS across Belfast are set to host commemorative Easter Parades for the first time since the pandemic struck.

2020 was the first time there was no Easter parade on the Falls Road since marches were banned during World War II.

The Covid-19 pandemic had forced parties and organisations to host a range of virtual commemorations and small ceremonies with limited numbers.

With Covid-19 restrictions now lifted, submissions to the Parades Commission are expected to be approved in the time ahead.

Easter Sunday will fall on April 17, with republicans submitted three applications for commemorations thus far.

The National Graves Association, which hosts the largest of the parades, intends to hold a commemoration consisting of 5,000 participants and 1,500 supporters. It will depart Beechmount Avenue for Milltown Cemetery at 1.30pm.

Joe Austin, Chair of the Belfast National Graves Association, commented: "The parade is going ahead as scheduled, the meetings to plan it are well in advance, and all the applications are in.

"We are anticipating a big parade. We have a guest speaker that we're not going to unveil just at the moment, but people will be impressed. We're looking forward to large crowds taking part and large crowds watching."

He added: "Easter Sunday is a sacred day for families.

"It's a day when people are reunited with the memories of their loved ones, their comrades, and the motivation of those who gave their lives in the struggle for freedom.

"It's of immense importance, and I think families are very mindful of the ageing process, especially older people who were anxious to do the commemoration again."

He continued: "Easter is a way of remembering, but it's also a way for all republicans to commit themselves to the peace process, the Good Friday Agreement, to moving forwards and continuing the discussion about Irish unity."

In 1922 over 230 Republicans died at the hands of English and Free State forces. Some also died as a result of accidents. We will recall their names on the centenaries of their deaths. Fuair siad bás ar son saoirse na hÉireann. pic.twitter.com/vdo6s0Zbee — National Graves Association Belfast (@NGABelfast) January 1, 2022

Earlier on Easter Sunday, the Falls Cultural Society – which is largely made up of veterans from the D Company of the IRA's Belfast Brigade – will depart Barrack Street at 12.30pm and make its way to the Garden of Remembrance on the Falls Road. Up to 800 supporters and 41 participants are expected.

The Parades Commission will have to deliberate on two Easter parades, both scheduled for 3pm.

The applications come from opposing factions at the centre of a split in the Workers' Party, which has caused confusion over who can legally claim the name of the party.

An application submitted under the name of 'The Workers' Party' is understood to be from a minority faction led by the party's one-time Northern leadership.

A separate application by the 'National Commemoration Committee of Workers' Party' is thought to come from the majority faction.

Meanwhile, the IRSP has yet to announce its plans to mark Easter. However, it is understood that its Falls Road parade will go ahead as scheduled.

Further demonstrations are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.