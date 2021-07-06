Eyes East as summer fest sets out its scintillating stall

THE EastSide Arts Festival is set to return from 5 to 15 August featuring 100 plus artists across more than 80 events taking place both in-person and online.

Event-goers can enjoy the festival from the comfort of home, outdoors in person, or at a range of East Belfast locations as part of a socially distanced audience.

The festival is packed full of unique, exciting, events that will allow festival-goers to connect with friends and family, performers and facilitators in a safe and accessible way.

The EastSide Arts Festival is brought to you by the team at EastSide Arts, an initiative by EastSide Partnership which is celebrating 25 years of delivering regeneration projects across east Belfast this year.

With over 80 events across music, theatre, film, books and spoken word, walks and tours, circus and cabaret, comedy and events for children and families, there will be lots to do this August in East Belfast.

🗣Who Needs A Bridge? A Hedgehog Poetry Press Showcase

🎭#ESAFest21

📌Online

🗓6th Aug 2021- 7.30pm



Join local poet Gaynor Kane, host of this event showcasing poets from the Hedgehog Poetry Press.



🎫 https://t.co/8KopUzhuiN pic.twitter.com/RRpCUxQfpM — EastSideArts (@EastSideArtsBel) July 1, 2021This year the festival has introduced a Digital Festival Pass which provides access to all of the online events, to watch live or On Demand for the duration of the festival.

Liam Hannaway, Chair, The Arts Council of Northern Ireland, commented: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is proud to support EastSide Arts Festival through The National Lottery and Emergency Funding from the Department for Communities.

“The theme of the 2021 Festival couldn’t be more apt. ‘Connection’ has been at the heart of the arts this year, as artists and organisations have sought new ways to engage with audiences during lockdown.

“We are delighted to see EastSide Arts putting on such a strong festival, this year of all years. Lockdown has, if anything, sharpened the public’s appetite for the arts, and I’m confident that this programme will engage audiences and give us a creative lift through these uncertain times.”

We have our first SELL OUT event in #ESAFest21



Our Anthony Toner & Band: Six Inches of Water Album Launch show is now officially sold out🎉

Don't worry if you missed out on getting tickets, we have a number of other live music events you can attend.



🎟️https://t.co/g67jZkqfBU pic.twitter.com/mx3PYmNx8B — EastSideArts (@EastSideArtsBel) June 30, 2021

The festival opens with an in-person performance by Anthony Toner. Featuring a tribute to the historic Templemore Baths and written during lockdown. Anthony’s new album Six Inches of Water commissioned by EastSide Partnership includes ten songs inspired by the east of the city.



Other highlights include a comedy night headlined by Mickey Bartlett and four in person events at the Stormont Hotel including a performance by one of Ireland’s greatest jazz singers, Mary Coughlan, who will celebrate the life and music of Billie Holiday, in the style and period of her time.

The final weekend of the festival will see four nights of live outdoor music at C.S. Lewis Square with performances including Gareth Dunlop and friends; Celtic Soul celebrating the 50th anniversary of Moondance by Van Morrison which was rescheduled from last year; Electronica with The Night Institute DJs and a tribute to Gary Moore on the tenth anniversary of his death.

Lady Portia D’Monte and friends will close the 2021 EastSide Arts Festival with glitz, glam and excitement in-person at Vault Artist Studios. Expect sassy banter, sketches, competitions and general mayhem as this ostentatious line-up will take festival-goers through some of their favourite movies and TV shows and get toes tapping.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Kate Nicholl said: “We’re delighted to support the EastSide Arts Festival, one of our Cultural Multi-Annual Grant recipients.



“Belfast is proud of its thriving festival scene and these events play a vital role in our 10 year cultural strategy, A City Imagining. I’m impressed at how this year’s festival is combining online activity with some in-person events as restrictions start to ease following a challenging period for our local arts sector.



“The EastSide Arts Festival promises to bring an incredible range of activities to celebrate and showcase local talent and I’d like to take this opportunity to wish the organisers and participating artists the best of luck.”

Still I Rise Diversity Storytelling is delighted to be joining the Eastside Arts Festival to read books together from all over the world that celebrate diversity, tolerance, acceptance and encourage open minds and hearts to create a more loving world.



🎫 https://t.co/FHUhC8Z5IB pic.twitter.com/vaZNSpU1kz — EastSideArts (@EastSideArtsBel) June 29, 2021

Director of the EastSide Arts Festival, Rachel Kennedy added: “We are delighted to invite everyone to join us at this year’s EastSide Arts Festival where our theme is connection.

“Whether you join us live in-person, or online we hope the festival gives you the much-anticipated opportunity to connect with the performers, artists and speakers that inspire you, and with each other as we celebrate the return of live events.

“This year’s programme is packed with unique, interesting, funny and engaging artists and events. The pandemic continues to present us with challenges, however we have created a safe, accessible festival which can be enjoyed at home or in-person, where everyone’s wellbeing is our main priority.

“A huge thanks to our Principal Funder, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, for their support, and the vital support of all of the festival funders and sponsors who make the festival what it is.”

For the full festival programme and ticket information visit the EastSide Arts website.