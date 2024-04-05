Eco success at Holy Evangelists' Primary School in Twinbrook

HOLY Evangelists' Primary School and Nursery Unit in Twinbrook has been awarded a prestigious Eco-Schools Green Flag by the environmental charity Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.

The Eco-Schools Programme is the world’s largest environmental education programme and aims to make environmental awareness and action an intrinsic part of the life and ethos of a school.

Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy plants a tree at the school

Holy Evangelists' Primary School was awarded the Green Flag Award – the highest award given to Eco-Schools and symbolises excellence in the field of environmental activity. Holy Evangelists’ have enhanced their curriculum even further so that pupils are aware of environmental issues and are able to find potential solutions.

Pupils in the school have worked tirelessly to promote biodiversity in the school environment, ensure the school is free of litter, as well as promoting recycling. Their successes have been many, from pre-loved coat donation schemes to help vulnerable children in the local community, to planting trees and cleaning up the nearby river. The response from the pupils and the wider school community has been phenomenal.

Swapping roles at the school

Principal Claire Robinson said: “We are immensely proud of our Eco-Council and all their achievements. We are at the heart of the community here in Twinbrook and this council is doing everything they can to help the local area.”

Lord Mayor, Councillor Ryan Murphy visited the school to raise the Green Flag, as well as speak with the pupils regarding their achievement. He also planted a tree in the school grounds.

Principal Claire Robinson with the Mayor

The school was recently also awarded a Level Five School Gardening Award by the Royal Horticultural Society and the Woodland Trust's Green Tree School Platinum Award.