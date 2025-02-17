Man forced to leave Clonard home after car crashes into property

A MAN has had to leave his Clonard home after a car crashed into the front of the property.

A Black Renault Megane crashed into the front of the property on Rose Street around 5.20pm on Saturday.

A woman and a man who were in the car both fled from the scene.

The male occupant of the house was not injured, but his home has been rendered unsafe by the crash. Police, firefighters and gas engineers were called to the scene.

Any witnesses or those with footage are asked to call 101, quoting reference 1210 of February 15.