Kneecap big winners as Belfast stars shine at the IFTAs

HAVING THE CRAIC: Kneecap strut their stuff on the red carpet last night

BELFAST'S screen and acting talent was celebrating late into the night with a slew of gongs at the Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) awards last night.

The movie Kneecap was the big winner with four awards, while West Belfast actors Anthony Boyle and Lola Petticrew were also big winners on the night. The horror Fréwaka by Belfast-based filmmaker Aislinn Clarke and the hard-hitting drama documentary The Flats about families living in the New Lodge also came away with awards.

The ceremony took place at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre and will be broadcast on RTE One tonight, Saturday, at 10.55pm.

The evening featured appearances by high-profile talent, including Cillian Murphy, Saoirse Ronan, Andrew Scott, Ruth Negga, Nicola Coughlan, Sharon Horgan, Kneecap, Liam Cunningham, Chris O’Dowd, Caitriona Balfe, Patrick Gibson and Alison Oliver, among many others.

Small Things Like These won the top award for Best Film, while Cillian Murphy, who won the Oscar for Best Actor last year, also took home the award for Actor in a Lead Role for his performance in the film, on which he was also a producer. Enda Walsh won Best Screenplay for adapting Claire Keegan’s acclaimed book.

West Belfast actor Anthony Boyle with his award

Saoirse Ronan was a big winner, taking home two awards for Actress in a Lead Role and Actress in a Supporting Role for her roles in The Outrun and Blitz, respectively.

Irish language hit Kneecap was a big winner across categories including Best Director for filmmaker Rich Peppiatt; as well as Costume Design; Editing and the award for Casting, which was presented to Carla Stronge, in the first year of the awards celebrating Irish Casting Directors.

West Belfast actor Anthony Boyle, breakout star of Say Nothing and Masters of the Air, was announced as the 2025 Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland IFTA Rising Star.

Say Nothing also won a number of key awards, including Actress in a Lead Role for former St Dominic's pupil Lola Petticrew, Actress in a Supporting Role for Hazel Doupe, and Actor in a Supporting Role for Tom Vaughan-Lawlor.

West Belfast actress Lola Petticrew celebrates her award at the IFTAs

It was a also big night for horror, with the award for Original Music going to Die Hexen for Fréwaka.



FULL LIST OF WINNERS



LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Colm Meaney



SCREEN IRELAND - IFTA RISING STAR

Anthony Boyle



FILM CATEGORIES

BEST FILM

Small Things Like These



DIRECTOR - FILM

Rich Peppiatt- Kneecap



SCRIPT - FILM

Enda Walsh - Small Things Like These



LEAD ACTOR - FILM

Cillian Murphy - Small Things Like These



LEAD ACTRESS - FILM

Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun





SUPPORTING ACTOR - FILM

Brían F. O'Byrne - Conclave





SUPPORTING ACTRESS - FILM

Saoirse Ronan - Blitz



DRAMA CATEGORIES



COIMISIÚN NA MEÁN BEST DRAMA

Bad Sisters



DIRECTOR - DRAMA

Dearbhla Walsh - Bad Sisters



SCRIPT - DRAMA

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters



LEAD ACTOR - DRAMA

Colin Farrell - The Penguin



LEAD ACTRESS - DRAMA

Lola Petticrew - Say Nothing





SUPPORTING ACTOR - DRAMA

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor - Say Nothing



SUPPORTING ACTRESS - DRAMA

Hazel Doupe - Say Nothing



INTERNATIONAL FILM AWARD CATEGORIES

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Conclave



BEST INTERNATIONAL ACTOR

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave



BEST INTERNATIONAL ACTRESS

Demi Moore - The Substance





OTHER AWARD CATEGORIES

GEORGE MORRISON FEATURE DOCUMENTARY

The Flats



LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

Clodagh



ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Dembaya



CRAFT CATEGORIES

CASTING

Kneecap - Carla Stronge



CINEMATOGRAPHY

Bird - Robbie Ryan



COSTUME DESIGN

Kneecap - Zjena Glamocanin



PRODUCTION DESIGN

Abigail - Susie Cullen



HAIR & MAKE-UP

The Apprentice - Sandra Kelly, Tom McInerney



SOUND

Oddity - Aza Hand, Hugo Parvery



ORIGINAL MUSIC

Fréwaka - Die Hexen



EDITING

Kneecap - Julian Ulrichs & Chris Gill



VFX

Shögun - Ed Bruce, Andrew Barry

