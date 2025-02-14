Three cars damaged in Finaghy arson attack

SCENE: Three cars were damaged in the yard in Diamond Gardens – the second such arson attack at the site in a year

THREE cars have been damaged in an arson attack on a business in the Finaghy area.

The incident happened at a Creightons Garage yard in Diamond Gardens on Thursday evening.

The attack came almost a year after six cars were torched in a similar incident at the same site.

Three vehicles parked in the yard had accelerant poured on them and were set alight at around 6.55pm.

The Fire Service attended and dealt with the incident.

Detective Sergeant Magee said: "Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1396 13/02/25.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey slammed those behind the arson attack.

“This is an absolutely disgraceful attack on workers’ vehicles at this garage, and I want to condemn it in the strongest possible terms.

“This store provides a fantastic service to our community and employs many local people, it is entirely wrong and uncalled for that they have been targeted in this way.

“Anyone with information on this arson should contact police to ensure those involved are swiftly brought to justice.”