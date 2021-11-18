Education Welfare Officers at Whiterock Library to strike over pay

EDUCATION Welfare Officers based Whiterock Library are set to take strike action over a long-running wage dispute with the Education Authority.

Social workers, who are members of the trade union NIPSA, will embark on 15 days of strike action at workplaces across the North. The workers are paid £5,000 less than their colleagues in the health service, and will begin strike action on November 29.

Those based at Whiterock Library will take strike action on 1 December from 9am.

The Education Welfare Officers had previously engaged in work-to-rule industrial action at several sites, and had urged the Education Authority to return to engage in negotiations.

In a statement, NIPSA's Acting Assistant Secretary, Alan Law, said the Education Authority had "failed" to deliver on commitments. He said industrial action had "been escalating" over recent months, with the "patience" of members being "exhausted".

"The Education Authority have failed to address our concerns and has continually failed to deliver on commitment, members had expected to begin formal consultation on draft Job Descriptions in October but this agreement by the employer has failed to materialise," he said.

"We are simply not prepared to be humiliated into begging the employer for a pay settlement which is justly due to our social worker members employed as Education Welfare Officer."

In addition to 15 days of strike action, Mr Law said workers would engage in "an extensive range of other industrial action".

"The attitude to date by the employer has been disgraceful and will not be allowed to continue," he stated.

"The challenges presented by our industrial action are entirely the responsibility of the Education Authority. We believe that this can be avoided by earnest and constructive negotiations at the earliest opportunity."

A spokesperson for the Education Authority, said: “The role of the Education Welfare Officer for the Education Authority provides specialised support to our children and young people and can’t be compared to other roles in different sectors. We have a Job Evaluation Scheme in place to ensure all roles are graded and paid appropriately.

"As part of our wider Education Welfare Service Transformation project, the role of the Education Welfare Officer will be re-evaluated. Ongoing pressures and delays due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic have impacted the timeframe of the project, specifically stakeholder engagement work with schools and young people. While this delay is regrettable, thorough and thoughtful engagement with our schools is absolutely essential to ensure that we get this right for our young people, schools and staff today and into the future.

"NIPSA have announced a 15 day strike commencing on the 29 November 2021. This strike will impact each team area for one half day across this 15 day period.

"We will ensure mitigation plans are in place during the scheduled strike action to minimise disruption to our children and young people."