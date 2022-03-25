Grosvenor Road reopens after suspected chemical leak at RVH

CHEMICALS: Emergency Services are at the scene of a suspected chemical leak at the Royal Victoria Hospital

EMERGENCY services are no longer in attendance at a suspected chemical leak at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

The Grosvenor Road was closed from the junction of the Falls Road to the hospital entrance this morning but has since reopened.

Fire Appliances from Springfield Fire Station, along with one Fire Appliance each from Cadogan and Whitla Fire Stations were at the incident.

ROAD CLOSED: The Grosvenor Road is closed at the junction with the Falls Road

A spokesperson for the Fire Service said: "Firefighters were called to an incident involving chemicals this morning. Firefighters remained on scene until the chemicals were disposed of safely. The incident was dealt with by 12.13pm."

Earlier police had warned motorists to stay away from the scene.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: "Motorists are advised of road closures at the junction of the Springfield Road, Falls Road and Grosvenor Road and at the entrance to the Royal Hospital at the Grosvenor Road in West Belfast due to a suspected chemical leak.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey. Local residents are also advised to keep their doors and windows closed."