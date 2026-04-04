IT'S the end of an era at Whiterock Children's Centre as they prepare to move out at the end of the week to make way for their new development.

The site of the former Belfast Metropolitan College campus, which is currently the home of Corpus Christi Boxing Club and the Whiterock Children's Centre, is being transformed.

Part of the redevelopment includes a new Whiterock Children's Centre and staff are preparing to move to a temporary home to allow for the demolition and new building.

Centre Manager Deirdre Walsh said it is the "end of an era".

"We are in the last few days before we have to move out by Friday," she explained.

"It is mixed feelings. Obviously we are delighted that we are getting a new building but it is also sad what we are leaving behind. This building has been here 36 years and has welcomed a lot of families and children through its doors.

"It is really an end of an era.

"Our work continues in our new temporary setting. From Monday, we will be in our old building in front of St John's GAC and our family support hub will be in the club itself.

"We will be in there whilst the development of our new building takes place."

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey added: "It is a sad yet exciting time for Whiterock Children's Centre. I want to commend Deirdre and her team for their commitment to this community over many years. Their vision is bringing us to the future with a brand new building on this site.

"It will be a first class facility for children and families from this area and beyond.

"It will be a surreal time for everyone at Whiterock Children's Centre but this community will reap the benefits of this for years to come.

"Whilst the building is coming down, it is making way for a brand new building."

Meanwhile, an additional £50,000 towards the redevelopment project is expected to be ratified at the full meeting of Belfast City Council on Wednesday night.