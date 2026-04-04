BELFAST Buildings Trust is celebrating two major milestones in 2026. It's marking 30 years of transformative work across Belfast and beyond as well as the 150th anniversary of Carlisle Memorial – its current flagship project and a symbol of the city’s enduring heritage.

Since its founding in 1996 BBT – a heritage-led regeneration charity – has demonstrated how heritage, culture, and skills development can be harnessed to deliver meaningful social and economic change. Over three decades, the Trust has supported more than 200 projects across the UK and Ireland, breathing new life into historic buildings and spaces while creating opportunities for communities to engage, learn, and thrive.

Mukesh Sharma (Chair of National Lottery Heritage Fund) with Lord Mayor Councillor Tracy Kelly

Achievements include the adaptive reuse of landmark buildings such as the former St Patrick’s School on Donegall Street and Christchurch on College Square North, as well as major cultural initiatives including The Belfast Opera in 2016. BBT also played a pivotal role in safeguarding Carlisle Memorial from dereliction, securing its inclusion on the World Monuments Fund Watch in 2010 before delivering more than £1.6m in capital works between 2012 and 2015 and establishing innovative programmes that connect heritage with skills development and cultural participation.

Over the past 30 years, BBT has also navigated significant challenges, particularly in securing long-term investment for complex regeneration projects spanning multiple sectors. These experiences have strengthened BBT's conviction that Belfast’s future prosperity depends on inclusive, people-centred regeneration that unlocks opportunity through heritage and culture.

Carlisle Memorial (completed in 1876 and under BBT stewardship since 2011) stands at the heart of this vision. It was commissioned by James and Anne Carlisle as an act of memory for their deceased children and of civic generosity for their city. Thanks to dedicated work with partners, the building is increasingly becoming a vibrant hub for creativity, community engagement and skills development.

A recent event at Carlisle Memorial marked both occasions and to look ahead to what the rest of the year will bring.

Kathryn Collie with musician Joshua Burnside

2026 highlights include:

● Advancing Carlisle Memorial Phase Two

Building on earlier successes, BBT has ambition to progress its Carlisle Memorial Phase Two project, a £2.9m programme combining capital development with public-facing cultural and skills initiatives supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

●Belfast: Made to Last

A cross-sector civic programme bringing together partners and communities to explore regeneration opportunities, culminating in a flagship civic report shaping future thinking for the city.

● Creative Belfast Programming

A series of public cultural events delivered with leading partners, each providing six paid internships for young people aged 18–25.

Highlights include:

o Focus Belfast – a flagship photography exhibition in partnership with Belfast Photo Festival exploring the city’s heritage and regeneration

o Threading Voices Documentary Series – screenings of six new BBT commissioned films capturing personal stories that connect Carlisle Memorial’s heritage to the lived reality of Belfast today.

o Notes from Belfast Premieres – the premiere performances of six new musical works, commissioned by BBT, and written with the composers spending time with a community group from across the city.

Kathryn Collie, Chair of Belfast Buildings Trust, said: “2026 is both a celebration and a statement of intent. We are committed to people-centred regeneration that strengthens communities, builds skills, and ensures Belfast’s existing assets are central to the city’s future.

"For Carlisle Memorial, our vision is of a place that’s used by young people from across the city to gain skills and experiences that they can use to build opportunities and careers.”

Development Director of Belfast Buildings Trust, Shane Quinn, added: “As a regeneration charity, we believe that Belfast’s future is determined by how well the city uses what makes it special. Heritage isn’t about the past; it’s about how we use the stories, places, and identities that define us and the city today and tomorrow and the next day. BBT’s role is to connect people with this opportunity.

"Our 2026 programme is demonstrating that meaningful regeneration happens when culture, creativity, and storytelling shape Belfast’s future. With three decades of experience, strong partnerships, and a clear forward strategy, BBT is working to make 2026 a defining year for Belfast’s regeneration journey.”