LOCATED on the Glen Road at the foot of the Belfast Hills, the Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre comprises a museum, restaurant, bar, lounge and an all new multi-purpose function and events space.

In the second part of our feature on the club, we look at how the Roddy's has become a key venue for promoting community arts in West Belfast.

The Roddy's is the perfect venue

Thanks to a major refurbishment, the 'Big Hall' as it's known at the Roddy's is the ideal place to host theatre and drama.

A key venue during Féile an Phobail, the Roddy's has also worked with numerous theatre companies over the years including Brassneck Theatre Company.

This week, the Roddy's will host five consecutive nights of Brassneck's play 'Des', about the influential West Belfast priest Fr Des Wilson during his time in Ballymurphy. The much acclaimed play is to be performed 25 years on from its debut.

Chair of the Roddy's, Bill Groves, explained more about the Roddy's as a key venue for arts, theatre and drama.

"The Roddy's has been in partnership with Brassneck Theatre Company for almost 20 years. All their new plays are premiered at the Roddy's before they travel the world," he said.

"We have the big hall which is an ideal space for drama and other events. Last year we hosted the Julie Livingstone play and it will be returning this year.

"We also host comedy nights which are all about promoting local comedians. We are very proud to work alongside local people to display their fantastic work.

Bill Groves

"This week, we are hosting the Fr Des play. It was first produced over 20 years ago and it is back with the same actor, Jimmy Doran, and directed this time by Tony Devlin from Brassneck.

"We are delighted to be hosting it this week.

"During Féile an Phobail, the Roddy's is a key venue for events and with the Fleadh Ceoil coming to Belfast for the first time in August also this year, we are expecting a busy summer.

"We host traditional music every Sunday and we hope the Roddy's will be one of the key venues for people to come during the Fleadh.

"We know that not everyone in West Belfast likes the same thing. We like to be a club that can provide entertainment and facilities for everyone.

"It is vitally important that the Roddy's is part of our community and its history."

Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre

Moyard House

203 Glen Road

Belfast

BT11 8BU

Tel: 02890 300480

Email: info@roddymccorley.com

Website: https://roddymccorley.com/