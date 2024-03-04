Enjoy a lively line-up of family-friendly fun at Belfast's St Patrick’s celebrations

St Patrick’s Day Parade

17 March, 1.30pm

Starts at Belfast City Hall



Local dance troupes, schools, community groups and musicians will take part in the annual parade as it weaves through the city centre. A diverse, multi-cultural and cross-community celebration with a dazzling display of costume, music, dance and theatrical performance.

Spraoi Cois Lao

9 March 2024

Custom House Square



Part of Seachtain na Gaeilge (1-17 March), this flagship Irish language family carnival builds on pioneering community work with musicians, dancers, activities, games, food and entertainment.



Trad Trail

10 – 17 March

Various locations



This trail by Féile an Phobail will animate venues throughout the city with the very best of Trad music from local musicians and musicians from across the island. Find out more at feilebelfast.com



St Patrick's Music Weekend

15 to 17 March

Cathedral Quarter



TradFest will bring a weekend programme of activity and Festival Village in Cathedral Quarter on St Patrick’s Day plus a range of events on 15 and 16 March from concerts, music and dance performances and music workshops to facepainting, musical religious services and walking tours. Find out more at belfasttradfest.com



St George’s Market is also getting in on the craic with live traditional Irish music performances from Ards Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann at lunchtime on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 March. And call into our cultural hub at 2 Royal Avenue on St Patrick’s Day from 10am to 4pm for workshops, music and dancing.