St Patrick’s Day Parade
17 March, 1.30pm
Starts at Belfast City Hall
Local dance troupes, schools, community groups and musicians will take part in the annual parade as it weaves through the city centre. A diverse, multi-cultural and cross-community celebration with a dazzling display of costume, music, dance and theatrical performance.
Spraoi Cois Lao
9 March 2024
Custom House Square
Part of Seachtain na Gaeilge (1-17 March), this flagship Irish language family carnival builds on pioneering community work with musicians, dancers, activities, games, food and entertainment.
Trad Trail
10 – 17 March
Various locations
This trail by Féile an Phobail will animate venues throughout the city with the very best of Trad music from local musicians and musicians from across the island. Find out more at feilebelfast.com
St Patrick's Music Weekend
15 to 17 March
Cathedral Quarter
TradFest will bring a weekend programme of activity and Festival Village in Cathedral Quarter on St Patrick’s Day plus a range of events on 15 and 16 March from concerts, music and dance performances and music workshops to facepainting, musical religious services and walking tours. Find out more at belfasttradfest.com
St George’s Market is also getting in on the craic with live traditional Irish music performances from Ards Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann at lunchtime on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 March. And call into our cultural hub at 2 Royal Avenue on St Patrick’s Day from 10am to 4pm for workshops, music and dancing.
Enjoy a lively line-up of family-friendly fun at Belfast's St Patrick’s celebrations
