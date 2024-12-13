Enjoy an immersive journey into the world of spirits at Hinch Distillery

NESTLED in the heart of County Down, Hinch Distillery offers an immersive journey into the world of spirits unlike any other. Our experiences invite you to explore the passion, craft, and story behind every drop of our whiskey and gin. Whether you're jumping into our exciting whiskey experiences, creating your own bespoke gin, or enjoying the warmth of a hot whiskey, we promise an unforgettable time.



Hinch Distillery – Christmas Market

Join us in the Hinch Distillery courtyard as we host our very first Christmas Market on Sunday, 15th December!

Get into the Christmas spirit as we welcome an array of fantastic local traders, offering delightful treats and unique gifts. Whether you’re a lover of Gin and Whiskey, a connoisseur of speciality coffee, or a fan of flavourful biltong, there’s something special waiting for everyone – with even more surprises still to come! Don’t miss this enchanting day of festive cheer. Bring your friends and family along to enjoy the warmth of the season with us!

Gift Vouchers

A Hinch Distillery Gift Voucher is the ideal gift for the whiskey or gin enthusiast. Vouchers are redeemable for Hinch Distillery Tours & Experiences or Gift Shop purchases.

Please note: Gift vouchers cannot be used online to purchase Hinch Irish Whiskey or Ninth Wave Irish Gin these purchases will need to be made instore in our Distillery Gift Shop.

Contact:

Hinch Distillery, 19 Carryduff Road, Boardmills, Ballynahinch, BT276T.

Tel: +44 28 9279 1180

Email: Info@hinchdistillery.com

https://hinchdistillery.com/

Tours and Experiences:

Email: tours@hinchdistillery.com

https://hinchdistillery.com/pages/experiences

Gift Vouchers:

https://hinchdistillery.digitickets.co.uk/category